Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

SMWB has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Similarweb presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $21.90 on Monday. Similarweb has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.