Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.92

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.92 and last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 136167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

About Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

