Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.34. 6,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,565. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

In other news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at $447,456.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SIOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.