Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SIOX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,565. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

In other Sio Gene Therapies news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,456.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SIOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

