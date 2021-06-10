Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Buys New Shares in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,000. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA accounts for about 2.0% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,044,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,549,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 511,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after acquiring an additional 77,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,909,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.63. 24 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,400. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.8338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

FMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

