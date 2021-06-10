Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Takes Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $7,117,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Globus Medical by 27.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Globus Medical by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

NYSE GMED traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $71.40. 2,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,557. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.04. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

