SMI Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.24. 2,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,980. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $137.33 and a 12 month high of $197.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.98.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.