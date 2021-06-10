SMI Advisory Services LLC Makes New $4.86 Million Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 2.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXF. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.89. 408,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,137. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $111.46 and a 1 year high of $189.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.35.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

