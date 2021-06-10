Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,294,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $244.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $128.10 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $729,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,020 shares of company stock worth $16,071,346 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

