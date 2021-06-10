SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives C$40.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Laurentian upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

Shares of SNC traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$32.42. 72,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,905. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$17.50 and a 1 year high of C$33.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The firm has a market cap of C$5.69 billion and a PE ratio of -6.82.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0367984 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

