Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCGLY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Société Générale Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.60. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

