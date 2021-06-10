Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.15. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 29,333 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 16.97 and a quick ratio of 16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14.

Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

