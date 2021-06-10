Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Sonova alerts:

Shares of Sonova stock opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. Sonova has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.62. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.