South State CORP. Grows Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.20. The stock had a trading volume of 27,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,375. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $223.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,258 shares of company stock valued at $41,504,952 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

