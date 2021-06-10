South State CORP. Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

South State CORP. lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,555,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,950,000 after buying an additional 640,605 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,809,000 after buying an additional 611,524 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after buying an additional 531,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,182,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded up $2.52 on Thursday, hitting $211.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,488. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $211.71.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

