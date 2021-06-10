South State CORP. Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

South State CORP. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,192 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.80. 411,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,914,914. The company has a market capitalization of $260.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

