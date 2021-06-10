South State CORP. Purchases 90,801 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

South State CORP. lifted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,521 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 90,801 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises approximately 1.0% of South State CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. South State CORP.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $10,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,224,436,000 after buying an additional 6,821,463 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,920,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $155,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,499 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $43,087,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 56.8% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,787,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $114,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,806 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 413,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,579,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.72.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

