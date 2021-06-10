Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 540 Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSL. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $811,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of PSL stock opened at $96.60 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

