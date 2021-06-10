Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $125.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.