Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMAT. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.36. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $50.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.