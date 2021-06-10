Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $1,335,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $34,907,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $17,998,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $247.01 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.83. The stock has a market cap of $71.31 billion and a PE ratio of -65.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,172,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,961,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 791,937 shares of company stock valued at $183,337,250 over the last three months.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.18.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

