SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Holdings Decreased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 173.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.99. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.