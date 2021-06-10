SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,392,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,395,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,128 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,040,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,786,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,115,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,888,000 after acquiring an additional 320,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBE opened at $54.46 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $56.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.72.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

