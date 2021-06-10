Spectrum Management Group LLC Sells 25,792 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Spectrum Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,792 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $1,710,000. Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 331,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 354,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,267,000 after purchasing an additional 199,060 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,723 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 422,975 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $51,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.87.

Apple stock opened at $127.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

