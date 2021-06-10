Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $47,228,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,007,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,139 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 566.9% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,500 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $22,106,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 384.3% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,400,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 683,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,387. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $784.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.37. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

