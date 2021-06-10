Standard Family Office LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Standard Family Office LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.3% of Standard Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $166.67. The stock had a trading volume of 105,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $438.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

