Standard Family Office LLC Has $164,000 Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Standard Family Office LLC reduced its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 716.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,533. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,247,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

