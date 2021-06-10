Standard Family Office LLC Reduces Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Standard Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,945 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,915 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,921,000 after purchasing an additional 155,670 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,997,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,070.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,489 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,035. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.26.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIMO shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

