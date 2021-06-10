State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Stoneridge worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CL King lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

SRI stock opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $889.86 million, a P/E ratio of -76.18 and a beta of 1.45. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

