State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.44 Million Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 441.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,718 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,148 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of First BanCorp. worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,521,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 376.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 234,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 185,579 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth $280,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,243,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 153.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.41. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

In related news, Director John A. Heffern bought 2,500 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,843 shares in the company, valued at $925,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,911,800. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.