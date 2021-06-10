State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.65 Million Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.46. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

