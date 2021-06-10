State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 2,797 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Hope Bancorp worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of HOPE opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $131.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.