State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,687 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,980 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NBTB opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $116.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%. Equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.