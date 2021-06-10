State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 29,910 Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,910 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Colony Capital by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

CLNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company.

Shares of CLNY stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 192.01% and a negative return on equity of 41.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

