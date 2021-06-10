State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,848 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRME. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 37,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.31. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.43.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

In other news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,190 shares of company stock worth $867,606 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.