State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires New Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 124,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of Investors Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 450.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after buying an additional 1,584,593 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 96.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 80.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 790,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after buying an additional 353,767 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $14.88 on Thursday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. Investors Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on ISBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

