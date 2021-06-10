State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires New Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,609,000 after buying an additional 2,206,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,658,000 after buying an additional 173,575 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,434,000 after buying an additional 317,110 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,736,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,920,000 after buying an additional 29,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

HOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.