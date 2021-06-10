State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,741,000 after purchasing an additional 422,731 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 316,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,008,000 after buying an additional 31,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $77.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.96. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $103.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.