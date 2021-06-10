State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.03 Million Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,754 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,728,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,553,000 after acquiring an additional 220,042 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in ChampionX by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,018,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,998,000 after acquiring an additional 556,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,737 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 443,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChampionX alerts:

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHX. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.