State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 17.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

WGO stock opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.00. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $87.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WGO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.