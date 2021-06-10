State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stericycle by 1,581.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,667,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Stericycle by 65.0% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,426,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,817,000 after acquiring an additional 562,107 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Stericycle by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,907,000 after acquiring an additional 310,457 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Stericycle by 3.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,596,000 after acquiring an additional 308,889 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of SRCL opened at $74.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -571.96, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.14 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

