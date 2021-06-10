State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

NYSE:FN opened at $94.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.04. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $57.56 and a twelve month high of $95.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.