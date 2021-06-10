Status 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $24.81 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Status has a market capitalization of $296.19 million and $24.81 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Status coin can now be bought for about $0.0853 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00063108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00023886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.18 or 0.00846170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.79 or 0.08477935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00088948 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.