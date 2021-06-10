Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Raised to Buy at BTIG Research

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Shares of SHOO opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.71.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares in the company, valued at $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,681 shares of company stock worth $3,501,628 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

