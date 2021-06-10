Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) to Hold

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 0.83% from the stock’s current price.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.84.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 81,284 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,588,000 after buying an additional 946,263 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,267,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,203,000 after buying an additional 916,364 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

