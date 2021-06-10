Stitch Fix, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.63). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $64.65 on Thursday. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -73.47 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $7,253,307.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,753 shares of company stock worth $20,667,602 over the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,698,000 after buying an additional 454,401 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,922,000 after buying an additional 705,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,133,000 after buying an additional 172,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,771,000 after buying an additional 783,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,403,000. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

