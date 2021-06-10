Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix stock opened at $64.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.04. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,360,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,753 shares of company stock worth $20,667,602 over the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $240,563,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $119,403,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $50,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $47,575,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 25.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,771,000 after acquiring an additional 783,345 shares during the period. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.