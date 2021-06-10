Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Call Options (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,172 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,256% compared to the typical volume of 234 call options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 83.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 359.28% and a negative return on equity of 257.79%. Research analysts predict that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.
About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.