Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,755 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,433% compared to the average daily volume of 245 call options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $26.39 on Thursday. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of -203.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

