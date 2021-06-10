STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.45

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.45 and last traded at $36.44, with a volume of 6988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.01.

STOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after buying an additional 856,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,441,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,303,000 after buying an additional 643,741 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 8,753,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,226,000 after buying an additional 44,220 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,698,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,903,000 after buying an additional 475,412 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,602,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,669,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

